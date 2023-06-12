MARTECH 5.0 Congress 2023 to be held Friday

Martech 5.0 congress 2023, an marketing event by MARKETERS' Institute, Bangladesh, will take place on 16 June, Friday.
The event will be held at the Business Faculty of the University of Dhaka at 3:30pm.
Martech 5.0 congress is the occasion that brings together marketing professionals, technology experts, entrepreneurs, academics and industry leaders from across the country.
A dynamic lineup of speakers will share their insights and experiences on the latest trends, strategies, and tools in the Martech 5.0, says a press release adding that the program will focus on two main key notes--Modern Marketing Philosophy and marketing towards 4IR.
Mijanur Rahman professor, department of marketing at University of Dhaka and former vice chancellor of Jagannath University and Syed Ferhat Anwar, professor and former director of IBA, University of Dhaka will present the key notes.
ABM Shahidul Islam, chairman, department of marketing, University of Dhaka and Syed Alamgir, chief executive officer, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Consumer Goods will attend the event as guest speakers.
Shariful Islam Dulu, CEO and MD, Marktale Bangladesh Limited, will deliver the welcome note.
Ashraf Bin Taj, managing director, International Distribution Company Ltd, will moderate the panel while Asif Iqbal, CEO, Hamid Group; Ridwanul Haq, IBA, University of Dhaka; Rubaba Dowla, managing director, Oracle Bangladesh; Kamrul Hasan, MD & CEO, Fiona Bangladesh ; ABM Jabed Sultan Pias, chief business officer, Prothom Alo Digital and Talat Rahim, chief marketing officer, Daraz Bangladesh Ltd, will take part as distinguished panel speakers.