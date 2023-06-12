MARTECH 5.0 Congress 2023 to be held Friday

Martech 5.0 congress 2023, an marketing event by MARKETERS' Institute, Bangladesh, will take place on 16 June, Friday.

The event will be held at the Business Faculty of the University of Dhaka at 3:30pm.

Martech 5.0 congress is the occasion that brings together marketing professionals, technology experts, entrepreneurs, academics and industry leaders from across the country.

A dynamic lineup of speakers will share their insights and experiences on the latest trends, strategies, and tools in the Martech 5.0, says a press release adding that the program will focus on two main key notes--Modern Marketing Philosophy and marketing towards 4IR.