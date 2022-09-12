Huawei awards employees for long service

Huawei Bangladesh has recently awarded its employees for their long-time support and contribution towards the company as well as country, said a press release.

The employees, who have served this company for at least six years, have got the recognition from the CEO of Huawei Bangladesh recently in an event at Huawei Bangladesh office in Dhaka.

The comprehensive process of employee’s knowledge and leadership development has been a key factor for the employees to pursue their career in this company for a long time.