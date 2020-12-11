10 new 'Star Wars' series coming to Disney+

Walt Disney Co on Thursday announced a heavy slate of new shows for its streaming services, including Marvel and Star Wars series on its fast-growing Disney+ platform and programming from reality TV fan-favorites the Kardashians for Hulu.

The blizzard of new content announcements in a marathon investor day presentation also came with bold new business targets - and programming costs of up to $16 billion in fiscal 2024 - as Disney races with U.S. entertainment industry rivals to catch up to video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc.

By the end of fiscal 2024, Disney expects to attract as many as 350 million global subscribers across all of its streaming services, easily more than double the 137 million it has today. Armed with fresh content, Disney will also raise the price of Disney+ by $1 in the U.S. to $7.99 per month and by 2 euros in continental Europe to 8.99 euros ($10.92).