Alec Baldwin no longer facing five years in prison for fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin will no longer have to fear a five-year prison sentence for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins though he is still facing the charges of involuntary manslaughter.

"In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set," Heather Brewer, spokesperson for New Mexico First Judicial D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies told Deadline, a US-based media company.

"The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys," tossing some distinct swipe at the contentious Baldwin and his lawyers.