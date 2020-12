Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of actor Abdul Kader, reports UNB.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said Abdul Kader will live in the hearts of people for his spontaneous acting.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Popular actor Kader died at Evercare Hospital in the capital after losing battle with cancer and COVID-19 on Saturday at the age of 69.