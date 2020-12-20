Actor Kader en route Dhaka, to go directly to hospital

Actor Abdul Kader, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Chennai, will be flying back to Dhaka today, Sunday. He will be taken directly to hospital from the airport upon arrival. He will then continue cancer treatment under joint supervision of physicians in Dhaka and Chennai.
An ambulance is awaiting the actor at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Abdul Kader and his family will be taken directly to the hospital from the airport as soon as they land.
His family has said that Kader will not be given chemo. Speaking from the Chennai airport, Abdul Kader’s daughter-in-law Zahida Islam said that her father-in-law had been weak for some time now and was not talking much to anybody. The physicians recommended that he be taken back home. They gave him a prescription and he will be treated under the supervision of physicians from both countries. She sought prayers for her father-in-law.
Kader was scheduled to have returned to the country on 18 December, but the physicians were concerned at the drastic drop in his haemoglobin count and so delayed his return. When his haemoglobin count went up from 3 to 6.9, they gave him the go-ahead to return.
Abdul Kader had been seriously ill for a month and was taken to Chennai on 8 December for further medical treatment. He was diagnosed with cancer there. It is now at the fourth stage. He is too weak to be given chemotherapy.
Abdul Kader gained fame and popularity acting in plays, ads and cinema. He was a regular artiste in the popular TV magazine show, Ityadi. He scaled to the heights of fame as ‘Badi’ in Humayun Ahmed’s TV series ‘Kothao Keu Nei’.