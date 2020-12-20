Actor Kader en route Dhaka, to go directly to hospital

Kader was scheduled to have returned to the country on 18 December, but the physicians were concerned at the drastic drop in his haemoglobin count and so delayed his return. When his haemoglobin count went up from 3 to 6.9, they gave him the go-ahead to return.

Abdul Kader had been seriously ill for a month and was taken to Chennai on 8 December for further medical treatment. He was diagnosed with cancer there. It is now at the fourth stage. He is too weak to be given chemotherapy.

Abdul Kader gained fame and popularity acting in plays, ads and cinema. He was a regular artiste in the popular TV magazine show, Ityadi. He scaled to the heights of fame as ‘Badi’ in Humayun Ahmed’s TV series ‘Kothao Keu Nei’.