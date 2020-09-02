After blowing up US charts, BTS eyes Grammys ‘Dynamite’

While the group’s introspective 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” was aimed at showing fans how the young stars dealt with and overcame doubts and fears, the new single was designed to give energy to fans who might be grappling with coronavirus gloom, the band said.

“Everyone should join hands to help fight the pandemic, in which lifting people’s spirits is vital,” said vocalist Jimin.

“What we should and can do is to give a bit of comfort and refresh them, that’s another goal of ours,” the 24-year-old said.

As BTS basks in its success, the group’s management label, Big Hit Entertainment, meanwhile said later on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million) in an initial public offering of shares expected in October.