Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon head

The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Amazon Sellers Service Pvt Ltd, which is showing ‘Tandav’ web series online.

A single-judge bench of Justice Siddharth passed this order on Thursday while hearing an anticipatory bail application.

The anticipatory bail application had been filed by Aparna Purohit in the case under Sections- 153(A)(1)(b), 295-A, 505(1)(b) 505(2) IPC, Section 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act and Section 3(1)® of SC/ST Act.

The allegation in the FIR lodged against the applicant and six other co-accused persons is that a web series is being shown on Amazon Prime Video, which is an online movie OTT platform, has objectionable content.