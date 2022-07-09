Anthony Mackie signs for Captain America 4

Julius Onah, director of "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Luce," is set to helm the fourth "Captain America" movie, starring Anthony Mackie and building on the events from the 2021 Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

According to variety, the screenplay is being written by staff writer Dalan Musson and the series creator and head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Sam Wilson, played by Sam Mackie, struggles to embrace the mantle of Captain America that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) bestowed upon him at the conclusion of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," but eventually comes to terms with the title and the cultural significance that goes along with it.