Anthony Mackie signs for Captain America 4

There is no official title or release date for the movie yet, but there is a good chance that Marvel Studios will reveal both at San Diego Comic-Con later this month. This will be the studio's first presentation at SDCC since 2019, as SDCC was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
It's also unknown whether Mackie will be working with any other cast members from "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," such as Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (also known as the Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell's John Walker (also known as the US Agent), Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter (also known as the Power Broker), or Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Nigerian-born Onah entered the graduate film programme at NYU, and Spike Lee served as executive producer on his thesis project, the 2015 movie "The Girl Is in Trouble."
Then JJ Abrams hired him to helm a sci-fi space thriller, which finally turned into the 2018 Netflix film "The Cloverfield Paradox." The next year, Onah's independent drama "Luce," starring Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to rousing praise for its study of the strains facing a white couple and their adopted Black kid, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Harrison's leading role in the movie and Onah's directing were both nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards.