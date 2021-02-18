ATM Shamsuzzaman’s health condition improves

Ekushey Padak winner actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's health condition improved on Thursday, his family said.



He was admitted to the Azgar Ali Hospital in Old Dhaka with breathing complications on Wednesday, reports UNB.

His daughter Koyel Ahmed and wife Runy Zaman informed the media that the actor was suffering from Asthma and breathing difficulties, along with other health complications for the last couple of days.



According to the physicians, his oxygen level decreased and his condition would have deteriorated if there was any delay in hospitalisation.



