Award-winning film 'Rickshaw Girl' screened in Dhaka

After the screening, Norman J. Baker heaped praises on the film ‘Rickshaw Girl’ and thanked the associated crew members for successfully adapting this unique story to the silver screen.
In addition, Norman showed interest in exploring rickshaw paintings and the close connection between such artwork and the people of Bangladesh. The liberal democrat politician also expressed his hopes of strengthening cultural ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.
At the screening, producer Ziauddin Adil and director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury unfolded the story behind the creation of the film ‘Rickshaw Girl’ to the guests.
Nasim Ahmed, manager at Social Care (NHS-LBTH), UK, barrister Nihad Kabir, former president at Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Iftekhar Ahmed Khan, trustee at Edge, the Foundation, Nazir Alam, honorary consul of Democratic Republic of Congo and co-producer of Rickshaw Girl, barrister Syed Afzal and Faizur Rahman, among others, were present during the screening.
The movie 'Rickshaw Girl' is based on the middle-grade novel 'Rickshaw Girl' by Mitali Perkins, an American writer of Indian descent. The screenplay was co-written by Naseef Faruque Amin and Sharbari Zohra Ahmed.
The film’s main character is a teenager named Naima who takes up rickshaw pulling as a profession while Novera Rahman played the role of Naima. The film also stars Champa, Momena Chowdhury, Naresh Bhuiyan, Allen Shubhro, and others.
Rickshaw Girl, a joint production of Bangladesh and the United States, has received critical acclaim in various countries of the world and has already won awards in various film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.