Baldwin wanted to finish 'Rust' after fatal shooting: Legal document

Actor Alec Baldwin wanted to finish filming "Rust" in the weeks after the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer, new legal documents showed Friday.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western in New Mexico in October when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The movie was abandoned amid recriminations over who was to blame for the tragedy, with allegations of unsafe practices and claims of corner-cutting.