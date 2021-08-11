Bhansali, Netflix come together for mega-series ‘Heeramandi’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix have joined hands for the mega-series ‘Heeramandi’. As Sanjay Leela Bhansali marks 25 years in the film industry as a filmmaker, he will be bringing to life his passion project.

Sharing his thoughts on ‘Heeramandi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said: “’Heeramandi’ is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing ‘Heeramandi’ to audiences all over the world.”