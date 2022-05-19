Bidya Sinha Mim appointed UNICEF National Ambassador in Bangladesh

“Across our country, UNICEF is there with us to protect children and their right to education, health and a bright future. I have long admired UNICEF’s work for children. It is an honour for me to be part of that cause, for every child,” said Mim on Thursday.

“Each of us has a responsibility to speak up for the rights of children and women. I am looking forward to doing my part together with UNICEF,” she added.

As one of the best-known film stars in Bangladesh, Mim brings with her energy and enthusiasm, as well as a deep commitment to the protection of the most vulnerable children and women in this country, said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.