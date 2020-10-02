Bigg Boss 14: Why designing the house was tough this season

Bigg Boss 14 is around the corner, and production designer Omung Kumar has opened up on how he revamped the set for the new season amid the pandemic.

“It was not easy for us to redesign ‘Bigg Boss’ house at a time when everything was shut due to lockdown. There was limited number of labourers available. Most of them had gone to their villages. The shops were closed. Online delivery was not functioning. We could not import anything from abroad,” Omung recalled, while interacting with IANS.

“Luckily, some shopkeepers agreed and specially opened their stores for us, as we had to purchase in bulk. Workers had to wear masks all the time. It was challenging, but we pulled it off. Ab hum keh sakte hai jab koi kaam nahi kar raha tha, hum kar rahe the (we can now claim that when no one was working, we were),” he quipped.