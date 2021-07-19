Bioscope to release Bou Diaries, Rehana, other popular TV shows this Eid

Besides the original series, Bioscope also has a huge collection of Bangla dramas, TV Shows, and more than 70 free local and foreign TV channels for the audience to stay occupied all along. Bioscope Bioscope also has a huge collection of Bangla dramas, TV Shows, and more than 70 free local and foreign TV channels for the audience to stay occupied all along. Bioscope will be releasing 21 exciting Eid dramas starting from the first day of Eid. These dramas will feature Tasnuva Tisha, Allen Shuvro, Monoj Pramanik, etc.
The latest version of Bioscope also allows free offline download, personalised content recommendation and coupons for the best viewing experience. Visit http://gp.bioscopelive.com/ or download the app from Google Play Store/App Store, and enjoy your Eid vacation to the fullest with Bioscope!