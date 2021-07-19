Bioscope to release Bou Diaries, Rehana, other popular TV shows this Eid

A three-episode original anthology series titled ‘Bou Diaries’ directed by Sameer Ahmed and featuring Sporshia, Orsha, Moutushi Biswas, Yash Rohan, Ahmed Rubel, and Rawnak Hasan has already been released on 15 July. The stories include ‘Bon Appetit’, ‘Spotlight’ and ‘Too Late’.

The stories revolve around the marriages and love lives of three housewives, replete with dilemma, twists and turns. A 300-episode Bangla dubbed Turkish series ‘Rehana’ will be released sequentially starting from the first day of Eid to keep you engrossed throughout the holidays.

