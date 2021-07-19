Entertainment

Bioscope to release Bou Diaries, Rehana, other popular TV shows this Eid

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bou Diaries
A three-episode original anthology series titled ‘Bou Diaries’ directed by Sameer Ahmed and featuring Sporshia, Orsha, Moutushi Biswas, Yash Rohan, Ahmed Rubel, and Rawnak Hasan has already been released on 15 July. The stories include ‘Bon Appetit’, ‘Spotlight’ and ‘Too Late’.

The stories revolve around the marriages and love lives of three housewives, replete with dilemma, twists and turns. A 300-episode Bangla dubbed Turkish series ‘Rehana’ will be released sequentially starting from the first day of Eid to keep you engrossed throughout the holidays.

The goal behind creating Bioscope was to bring quality entertainment to every individual on the go.

default-image

Besides the original series, Bioscope also has a huge collection of Bangla dramas, TV Shows, and more than 70 free local and foreign TV channels for the audience to stay occupied all along. Bioscope will be releasing 21 exciting Eid dramas starting from the first day of Eid. These dramas will feature Tasnuva Tisha, Allen Shuvro, Monoj Pramanik, etc.

The latest version of Bioscope also allows free offline download, personalised content recommendation and coupons for the best viewing experience. Visit http://gp.bioscopelive.com/ or download the app from Google Play Store/App Store, and enjoy your Eid vacation to the fullest with Bioscope!

