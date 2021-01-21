BJP lodges FIR against ‘Tandav’ director, cast

The BJP on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the director and actors of web series ‘Tandav’ in Ranchi.

Surya Prabhat, vice president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday lodged an FIR at Argora police station in Ranchi against ‘Tandav’ director Ali Abbas Zafar and the entire star cast of the web series.

“Through the web series constitutional norms has been violated. It was a deliberate attempt to create disturbance in communal harmony in the country. In the name of entertainment such things cannot be tolerated,” said the FIR.

A large number of BJYM workers were present while lodging the FIR. The BJYM workers also shouted slogans against the ‘Tandav’ series.