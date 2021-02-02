Aamir Khan decides to turn off his phone completely

IANS
Mumbai
This file photo taken on 04 July, 2016 shows Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attending a poster launch of his upcoming biographical sports drama `Dangal` in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on 04 July, 2016 shows Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attending a poster launch of his upcoming biographical sports drama `Dangal` in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is going on a communication detox and has decided to turn off his phone completely, so that it does not come in the way of work and personal life.

The actor’s spokesperson revealed that Aamir took a break from “Laal Singh Chaddha” to shoot a cameo for his friend, Amin Hajee’s directorial debut “Koi Jaane Na” in Jaipur.

It is now learned that Aamir is back in Mumbai and all geared up to get back to his own film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”. He will finish the pending schedule of the film and then get into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release.

Advertisement

In doing so, Aamir has decided to turn off his phone completely from Monday so that it doesn’t come in the way of conducting work and personal life.

“Aamir feels that he is addicted by his cellphone and that’s impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like in the older days,” said the source.

The source added that Aamir has asked “all his close confidantes to reach out to his manager in case of urgency or work-related queries”, adding: “Even his social media accounts now will be managed by the team until the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.”

More News

Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal in new butterfly selfie?

Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal in new butterfly selfie?

Varun Dhawan shares first image of wedding with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan shares first image of wedding with Natasha Dalal

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Salman Khan confirms ‘Radhe’ for theatrical release on Eid

Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan`s first movie since his conviction for shooting dead endangered wildlife opened across India Friday, with analysts predicting box office success for his latest Eid blockbuster. It has become a tradition in the Hindi film industry for Khan, one of the world`s highest-paid actors, to star in the big release on the Muslim holiday of Eid to mark the end of Ramadan, which begins on Saturday in India.