Actors get more credit than they deserve: Avinash Tiwary

Actor Avinash Tiwary has been part of films such as “Tu Mera Sunday”, “Bulbull”, and “Ghost Stories”. While he has enjoyed critical acclaim for his roles, he feels a good film is always a team effort and not just about the actor.

The actor’s 2018 film “Laila Majnu” didn’t do well at the box office and, talking about the film, Avinash tells IANS: “A performance is about writing, directing, editing -- all of it together. The actors get a lot more credit than they deserve. The part was so well written, the way the background music was, all of that come together for the performance.”