Akshay Kumar as producer didn’t interfere during ‘Durgamati’: Bhumi

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the titular role in forthcoming horror film Durgamati: The Myth, says Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is a producer on the project, never interfered while shooting was on.

“Akshay (Kumar) sir gives you a lot of freedom as an actor. Makers of this film thought that I could do it, so he (Akshay Kumar) never interfered in my performance. Of course my director (G. Ashok) has supported me a lot. In this film, I completely surrendered myself to his vision,” Bhumi said while interacting with IANS.

Bhumi plays an IAS officer in the film, which tells the story of an innocent government officer who becomes the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.