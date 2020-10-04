'Drug problem exists in B’wood but not everyone is involved'

“Today, narcotics and drugs are the the most talked-about topics. I can’t keep my hand on my heart and lie to you saying this problem does not exist. It does exists—just as it possibly exists in every other industry and profession. But that doesn’t mean every single person from the particular profession is involved. That’s not possible.

“Drugs are a legal matter, and I have full faith that whatever investigation our courts and law enforcement authorities have undertaken and whatever action they are taking, will be right. I also know that every single person from the film industry will co-operate with them.

“But I request you with folded hands not to generalise the entire industry to be the same, and blame everyone. This is not right.

“I personally have always believed in the power of media. If our media does not highlight important issues at the right time, a lot of people will not get justice. I will request the media to continue to raise their voice but do it a little sensitively because one piece of negative news about a person will tarnish years of hard work and reputation.

“I would also like to share a message with all fans. You have made us and we will not let you down. If you have any complaint, we will work harder to rectify our faults and win back your love and trust. We are here because of you, so please stay with us. Thank you very much,” he concluded.