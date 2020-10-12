Akshay Kumar resumes shooting for ‘Prithviraj’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for the upcoming historical, Prithviraj. This was confirmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film.

“Yes, we have resumed ‘Prithviraj’ shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule,” Dwivedi said.

A source said Akshay started shooting on 10 October for the film, and the schedule is an intense one.