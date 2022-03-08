Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

After dominating the Indian box office, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’.

According to Deadline, Bhatt will be joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the Netflix international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.