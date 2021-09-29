Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on birthday with dreamy sunset photo

Soon after she posted the picture, fans of the rumoured couple were all hearts for them. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Shaheen Bhatt and Manish Malhotra also commented with heart emojis.

In the picture, the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir’s shoulder.