Amitabh Bachchan ‘deeply honoured’ to receive 2021 FIAF Award

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday conveyed his thanks to International Federation Of Film Archives (FIAF) for honouring him with the prestigious FIAF Award. He also posted a picture on Instagram from the event.

The veteran actor is the first Indian to get this award that recognises his efforts to preserve film heritage in the country. The award was presented to him virtually by Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan on Friday.

“I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films,” he wrote alongside his Instagram image.