Amitabh Bachchan sings in musical film presented by AR Rahman

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman presents the upcoming musical film, Atkan Chatkan. Among the highlights is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan has sung a song in the soundtrack of the film composed by master percussionist Sivamani.

The film tells the story of a 12-year-old chai delivery boy and his dream.

“’Atkan Chatkan’ is a story that is enriched with heart and hope, and we are finally sharing it with the world on a global platform. The rhythm of this kid’s dream will beat with a passion that it is a perfect example of hope,” Rahman said.

The protagonist is a 12-year-old chai delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Rising beyond his daily mundane life, he forms a band with three other street children.