Amitabh Bachchan turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indeed, Big B is among Bollywood’s busiest superstars right now, also the most adaptable. Having lorded over the big screen with a larger-than-life image for over five decades, he was quick to realise the power of the OTT platform. With “Gulabo Sitabo” releasing digitally earlier this year, Bachchan was doing exactly what he did with KBC two decades ago. He was staying relevant by connecting with a new generation of fans, by taking his presence to a medium compatible to their taste and liking.

In all this, he maintains the earnestness of a newcomer. He was the first one to start shooting when unlock was implemented. He dived back into work as soon as he recovered from coronavirus, and is already juggling between multiple projects.

“The work comes in leaps and bounds and the need to do it stays with us ever... so we work and continue till time lasts,” the actor recently blogged. The line gives a glimpse of his passion and dedication towards work.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the fascination for Amitabh Bachchan among fans young enough to be his grandchildren stems from his ability to remain a timeless enigma despite his mass appeal.