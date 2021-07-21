Anupam Kher: There are no shortcuts in acting

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says there are no shortcuts to becoming a good actor, and one has to work hard and keep practicing.

Offering a piece of advice for budding actors, Kher shared: "Acting has no syllabus, that's why people come up with best performances even at the age of 80 or later. My advice to budding actors is that they have to practice their art constantly. It is something the more you practice, the better you will become. You have to work hard. It is every day's job for them to keep understanding, and to do the same thing again and again."