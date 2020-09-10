Anurag Kashyap on why he did not work with ‘problematic’ SSR

The chat has Sushant’s manager requesting him to cast the actor in his next project.

“I know u don’t like people pitching actors... I feel I can take that chance with u.. please keep sushant singh Rajput in mind if u feel he fits in anywhere with u. As an audience ok i’d love to see you two create something great,” the message from the manager read.

To this, Anurag replied: “He is too problematic man. I have known him from before he started out and got him his film Kai Po Che.”

Anurag then went on to share the conversation he had with Sushant’s manager on 14 June, when the actor died.

“Also My conversation with his manager on 14 June. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back.. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be.. judge me all you want,” the filmmaker tweeted.