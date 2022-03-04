Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli during his 100th Test felicitation ceremony

The couple also posed for several pictures. Anushka opted for a white ruffled top to complement her husband in a white jersey.
Ahead of the match, Virat thanked Anushka in an interview to BCCI.tv on Thursday.
“I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I’m very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me,” he expressed.
Virat and Anushka have been married for four years. They also have a daughter named Vamika.