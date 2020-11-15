Arjun Rampal quizzed for 7hrs over drugs

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug related case investigation, official sources said here on Friday.

Bartel was reportedly in regular contact with Agisialos Demetriades, an alleged drug peddler, arrested by NCB in Oct., and the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, the live-in partner of Rampal.

An architect living in Bandra, Bartel was questioned by NCB on Thursday and early Friday placed under arrest in the same case in which Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and at least 20 others have been arrested in the past three months of NCB probe.

Since around noon, Rampal was grilled by the NCB, after his girlfriend Gabriella was questioned for more than 12 hours spread over Wednesday-Thursday, while Bartel was quizzed on Thursday and arrested this morning.