As an actress I’m privileged I can sing: Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra is out with her third song, Matlabi yariyan unplugged, which features in her forthcoming film The Girl On The Train. She feels privileged to be an actress who she can sing.

“I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mic and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice.” Parineeti said.

The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa, and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

“I am so glad that I got to do it. People have given love to (her earlier songs) Maana ke hum yaar nahin (in the film Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as Teri mitti in Kesari. So, I hope it’s third time lucky for me as well,” she added.