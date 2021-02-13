As an actress I’m privileged I can sing: Parineeti Chopra

IANS
Mumbai
default-image

Actress Parineeti Chopra is out with her third song, Matlabi yariyan unplugged, which features in her forthcoming film The Girl On The Train. She feels privileged to be an actress who she can sing.

“I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mic and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice.” Parineeti said.

The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa, and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

“I am so glad that I got to do it. People have given love to (her earlier songs) Maana ke hum yaar nahin (in the film Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as Teri mitti in Kesari. So, I hope it’s third time lucky for me as well,” she added.

Advertisement

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial premieres on February 26 on Netflix.

More News

Court dismisses Raj govt’s plea against Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Why Milla Jovovich chose dual blades as weapon in 'Monster Hunter'

Why Milla Jovovich chose dual blades as weapon in 'Monster Hunter'

Salman Khan’s three films ready for release

Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan`s first movie since his conviction for shooting dead endangered wildlife opened across India Friday, with analysts predicting box office success for his latest Eid blockbuster. It has become a tradition in the Hindi film industry for Khan, one of the world`s highest-paid actors, to star in the big release on the Muslim holiday of Eid to mark the end of Ramadan, which begins on Saturday in India.

Kangana calls Rihanna ‘porn singer’, ‘porn star’

Rihanna tweets about farmers’ protest, Kangana calls her a ‘fool’