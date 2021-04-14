As celebrities, we can make a difference: Sonakshi

Sonakshi Sinha is often seen raising her voice for causes she believes in, be it donating money for PPE kits or taking a stand against trolling. The actress feels as a celebrity, one can make a big difference if one speaks up for the right things.

“I tie up with causes I strongly believe in and, as celebrities, I feel we can make a difference because we have a voice, and it should be used to make the world a better place. So, if there is any cause that is for the upliftment and development of society, why not?” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, the actress has been doing her bit by posting about the importance of wearing a mask on social media. She says that although last year was slow for Bollywood, she didn’t mind being at home and spending time with her family.