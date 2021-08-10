Ayushmann Khurrana flags off initiative to protect kids from cyber bullying

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was recently appointed as Unicef’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), and he wants to build awareness on a national level about online safety for children in India.

Ayushmann said: “The internet, as we know, is a double-edged sword. We have seen its myriad benefits during this pandemic. At the same time, it has its own risks. As the internet grows further in its reach, the number of children at risk of online abuse like cyberbullying and online sexual exploitation, also increases.”