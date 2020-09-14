Ayushmann turns 36, says he will ‘train really hard’ on birthday

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36 on Monday, and he says he is going to train hard for his upcoming film on his birthday.

“I’m currently neck deep in preparations for my next, a progressive love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I’m running against time to achieve the desired physique for this film and I know for a fact that I can’t take a single day off from working out. So, even on my birthday, I’m going to train really hard,” said Ayushmann.

The actor says he wants to surprise the audience with his physical transformation in the yet-untitled film co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

“It has been really tough to push myself this much because I want a certain transformation for myself. I have a certain expectation and I want the audience to see something new about me,” he said.