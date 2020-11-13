B-Town shocked over Asif Basra’s alleged suicide

Bollywood expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. Basra allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Dharamsala.

Basra, known for his character roles in numerous films including “Black Friday”, “Parzania”, “Jab We Met” and “Kai Po Che”, committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog, the Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told IANS.

As the news of his death spread on social media, colleagues and friends posted tributes.

Kareena Kapoor: Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.

Anushka Sharma: My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loved ones. RIP Asif Basra.