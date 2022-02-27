Bhumi Pednekar completes seven years in Indian cinema

February 27 holds a special place in Bhumi Pednekar’s life as her debut film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was released on the same date seven years ago.

Looking back at her journey, Bhumi said, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha (DLKH) was a watershed moment of my career. Looking back, I was truly blessed to have this film as my debut because it is always tough to get a forward-thinking film that projects women in the correct light and DLKH was making bold statements about body positivity! Films like this don’t get made every day and I have to thank Maneesh Sharma, Sharat Katariya, Aditya Chopra and the entire team for trusting me with this beautiful role that has now become an example of how women should be portrayed in cinema.”