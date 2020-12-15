Bhumi Pednekar on why we should move towards renewable sources of energy

She added: “We are going to see big things in the near future—like literally 10 years away. Look at this year—we are in the middle of a pandemic, we have had cyclones, forest fires, and the world is burning up. It is not a good time and let us get our act together because it is not good.”

The actress says that humans will have to move towards using renewable sources of energy.

“We will have to move towards using renewable sources of energy. We will have to stop exhausting fossil fuels. We will have to understand the permanent damages that have already been caused and we are headed towards a major crisis for all of humanity. We will need to preserve, protect and nurture this earth because we don’t have planet B. It is our duty and responsibility to understand this,” she added.