Big B shares powerful message on 'Hope', urges people to stand together for India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a powerful message on “hope” to encourage everyone to stand together for India and fight the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Big B never leaves a chance to motivate his fans and amplify the voices of different campaigns spreading awareness about the deadly disease. Taking to his Twitter handle, the veteran star shared a motivational video reciting a poem on hope and explaining how with hope and unity this fatal pandemic can be defeated.

"Hope is not a strategy. The author meant to express the notion that actions are more than words. Yes, there is certain unassembled reasoning but, as many pithy saints say, hope is not a start- is often overused and we miss the very point of hope. Yes, hope alone is not a strategy, but when hope guides our actions, great things are possible," he said.