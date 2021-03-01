Big B undergoes cataract surgery: Reports

Although there has been no official confirmation, unconfirmed reports have stated that Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has undergone cataract surgery. The reports add that the star will be back home in 24 hours.

“It was nothing, just a cataract surgery. Amitabh Bachchan will be home in the next 24 hours,” a source close to the actor revealed, according to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

The veteran actor wrote about going in for surgery on his blog on Saturday night.

“Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write,” wrote the 78-year-old actor.

However, he did not elaborate on the medical condition or talk about the procedure which he was to undergo. Worried fans took to social media to wish the actor a quick recovery.