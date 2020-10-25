Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli trying to be Indian Kim Kardashian?

Fans loved their camaraderie so much that for a change #SidNaaz took a backseat and #SidBoli started to trend.

It’s been just over two weeks for Nikki in the house and she has managed to get a strong fan following on social media. She currently has over 680K followers on her verified Instagram account. An unverified account on Twitter, handled by Team Nikki Tamboli, has a following of 24.4K.

Nikki knows you need a close ally to survive in the Bigg Boss house, and for now she has managed to charm playback singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan, a contestant in the show hosted by Salman Khan. Jaan is always seen favouring or helping Nikki in the house. The two are always seen together in the show. Even when they had a fallout during the captaincy task, Jaan was seen going to a “teary eyed” Nikki and making up to her.

The two were also selected for a Navratri task, where Jaan gave her a facial and the two were later seen dancing to the Shah Rukh Khan number “Udi udi jaaye”. The highlight of the entire segment was Nikki sweetly planting a peck on his cheek.