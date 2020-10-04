Bollywood actor Sushant case: Forensic dept hints at suicide, not murder

The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder, sources said on Saturday.

The AIIMS forensic panel under physician Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.