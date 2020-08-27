Bollywood star Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has long been a hate figure for India’s Hindu far-right, but now they have a new line of attack—his massive popularity in China.

Khan, 55, is a brand ambassador for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, and is also major draw on the mainland with films such as “Dangal” (2016). He even has 1.16 million followers on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo.

But this week the hardline Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Hindu group put the actor on the cover of its magazine, calling him “The Dragon’s favourite Khan”, a reference to China.

Also criticising Khan’s ties with Turkey—which has slammed India over Kashmir—the article said he was “forging friendships with those that are considered enemies of India”.