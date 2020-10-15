Bollywood stays away as Indian cinemas reopen

Movie theatres in some parts of India opened for the first time in eight months on Thursday, but with no major Bollywood releases likely any time soon, beleaguered cinema owners worry about whether audiences can be lured back to the big screen.

All of India’s near-10,000 movie screens have remained shut since the country imposed a strict lockdown in March this year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for a gradual easing of measures, some states have allowed theatres to reopen, though at 50 per cent capacity and with strict curbs in place.