CBI grills Rhea, Showik, Shruti Modi in Sushant case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI’s Special Investigation Team for nine hours on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on 8 June and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team has been questioning Rhea daily since the last four days. According to the CBI officials, Rhea, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15 am on Sunday and left at 7.30 pm. A CBI source said that the agency questioned her again about the events leading to her exit from Sushant’s Bandra flat on 8 June.

The source also said that she was questioned about the expenses made by her from Sushant’s credit card and his medical treatment. The source said that the CBI team was keen on getting more details on the treatment of Sushant, what medicines were being administered to him, and since how long he was receiving treatment.