Censorship row as India army blocks film on gay soldier

In 2020 it issued an order advising filmmakers to seek prior clearance for any military-themed script, a decision described by free speech campaigners as both Orwellian and unconstitutional in the world’s largest democracy.

Onir, who uses only one name, is gay himself and was among the first major Bollywood figures to openly acknowledge his sexuality.

He is known for his movies about the lives of socially marginalised groups, and his creative eye was caught by the case of Major J. Suresh, who hit national headlines in 2020 after he quit the army and announced: “Out!! Proud!! Liberated!!”

“I’m gay -- and I’m very proud that I’m gay,” the ex-army officer -- who had served in some of India’s most turbulent regions including Kashmir -- wrote on his blog.

He later gave a ground-breaking interview on national television that went viral in the socially conservative country.

Onir’s script, “We Are”, narrates four stories, those of a trans woman, a lesbian, a bisexual man and a fictitious account of love between a gay officer and a Kashmiri boy.