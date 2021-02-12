Court dismisses Raj govt’s plea against Salman Khan

An emotional Salman Khan on Thursday thanked the judge after receiving a breather from the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court, which dismissed two pleas filed by the Rajasthan government against the Bollywood actor in a case related to submitting a false affidavit in the court in 2003.

As soon as the court of Raghavendra Kachwal said that the pleas against him stood dismissed in the case, an emotional Khan, who attended the proceedings virtually, said, “Thank you sir”.

Had the actor been proven guilty, a case under Section 193 of the Indian Penal Code would have been filed against him, which entails a provision of seven-year imprisonment, his lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told IANS.

Soon after hearing the verdict, Saraswat said, “We finally got justice after years of hearings.”