Dia Mirza on environment: Need to hold governments, industry accountable

Actress Dia Mirza has always been vocal about environmental issues. On the occasion of Earth Day on Thursday, she said we must hold authorities accountable for changes in the environment, too, besides making efforts on the personal front.

“We need to mobilise greater momentum now than ever before. Of course, personal behaviour change will make a difference, but along with learning to lead more sustainable lifestyles, we also need to hold governments, industry and civil society accountable. We need to imbibe and disseminate scientific facts which are now more accessible than ever before,” she said.

The actress urged people to raise their voices now.

“We must join movements to protect nature/wildlife and demand laws that will ensure the change we need. We need every single earth citizen to work towards restoring the planet to its former glory. When political, business and environmental leaders work in synergy with people from all walks of life to protect the earth, a better world will come into being,” she said.