Dia Mirza ties the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi.

In photographs and videos doing the rounds of social media, Dia looks gorgeous in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav is in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

In one video, the bride walking towards the wedding stage while another set of photos show the bride and groom seated for the wedding.

The actress also offered a box full of sweets to the paparazzi present at the wedding.