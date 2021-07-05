Dia Mirza warns against sharing fake news online

Bollywood actress and UN Environment’s goodwill ambassador for India, Dia Mirza took to social media on Sunday to promote the United Nations “pledge to pause” campaign.

“Pause to stop and think before we share online. During the pandemic fake news and misinformation has polarized us, cost lives and disrupted health efforts - and now it’s prolonging the pandemic. If you believe in truth then join me, post the symbol and #PledgetoPause,” Dia tweeted.